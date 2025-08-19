Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strikes Cause Power Outages In Chernihiv Region

2025-08-19 03:13:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the attack was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram .

“Unfortunately, infrastructure has been damaged. Several settlements are experiencing electricity supply issues. Energy crews and emergency responders are already working to restore services,” Chaus stated.

Read also: Russian forces launch 441 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past 24 hours

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava region, debris from a Russian overnight attack on August 19 struck the Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. The impact damaged administrative buildings belonging to energy companies, leaving more than 1,500 customers without electricity.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service

