Russian Drone Strikes Cause Power Outages In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the attack was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, on Telegram .

“Unfortunately, infrastructure has been damaged. Several settlements are experiencing electricity supply issues. Energy crews and emergency responders are already working to restore services,” Chaus stated.

Russian forces launch 441 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region in past 24 hours

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava region, debris from a Russian overnight attack on August 19 struck the Kremenchuk and Lubny districts. The impact damaged administrative buildings belonging to energy companies, leaving more than 1,500 customers without electricity.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service