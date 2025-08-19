Six Injured In Kherson Region Following Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was shared by Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, on Telegram .

He reported that the following settlements came under attack: Antonivka, Molodizhne, Naddniprianske, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Zorivka, Berehove, Nadiivka, Tomyna Balka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Shlyakhove, Odradokamyanka, Burhunka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Novoraysk, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Sablukivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson.

Two multi-story buildings, 22 private homes, a bus, and several private vehicles were damaged.

Prokudin confirmed that six individuals were injured as a result of the strikes.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, three civilians were wounded in Russian shelling of Kherson and the Bilozerska community.