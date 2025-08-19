Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 230 Russian Drones, Two Iskanders, And Four KH-101 Cruise Missiles
Starting at 20:00 on Monday, August 18, Russian forces launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine using 270 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones and various decoy drones, launched from the directions of Russia's Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk; five Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia's Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea; five Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.Read also: General Staff: 186 combat engagements on front lines in past 24 hour
The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and drone systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 09:00 on Tuesday, August 19, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces intercepted or suppressed 236 aerial targets: 230 Shahed-type drones and various decoy UAVs; two Iskander-M ballistic missiles; four Kh-101 cruise missiles.
Impacts from four missiles and 40 UAVs were recorded across 16 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling in three additional areas.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 18, Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with two Iskander-M missiles, injuring a woman.
Photo credit: General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment