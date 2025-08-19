Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 230 Russian Drones, Two Iskanders, And Four KH-101 Cruise Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided this information on Telegram.

Starting at 20:00 on Monday, August 18, Russian forces launched a large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine using 270 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones and various decoy drones, launched from the directions of Russia's Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk; five Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia's Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea; five Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by strategic aviation aircraft over the Caspian Sea.

The aerial attack was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) and drone systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on Tuesday, August 19, preliminary data indicates that air defense forces intercepted or suppressed 236 aerial targets: 230 Shahed-type drones and various decoy UAVs; two Iskander-M ballistic missiles; four Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Impacts from four missiles and 40 UAVs were recorded across 16 locations, with debris from intercepted targets falling in three additional areas.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of August 18, Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with two Iskander-M missiles, injuring a woman.

