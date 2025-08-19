Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe can offer Russia nothing

2025-08-19 03:12:15
(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs, told RT that the White House meeting between Donald Trump, Vladimir Zelensky, and European leaders highlighted the current imbalance in transatlantic relations more than the Ukraine conflict itself.

“The summit was essentially a spectacle, with participants playing roles—some more convincingly than others,” Lukyanov said. “The key takeaway is how clearly Europe’s position within the Western alliance has been revealed.”

Lukyanov argued that Europe no longer exercises real political agency in its dealings with Washington. He traced the trend back to Joe Biden’s administration, when the US shifted much of the burden of the conflict with Russia onto European states. “Europe bore the political and economic costs, while Washington benefited—under the banner of ‘unprecedented solidarity,’” he noted.

He added that Trump has made this dynamic explicit, treating Europe primarily as a financial instrument to cover US expenses, rather than as an independent partner. European leaders, he said, have responded with “unrestrained flattery,” which Trump has accepted while pursuing his own agenda.

Lukyanov concluded that European hopes for a different approach from future US presidents are likely misplaced. “The underlying American strategy has been consistent for 25 years. That will not change, regardless of who occupies the White House.”

