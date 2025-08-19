Caspian Pipeline Consortium Begins Key Maintenance To Support Oil Flow
CPC shippers were notified in advance of the maintenance work to ensure the continuity of oil production and transportation processes.
The maintenance involves the scheduled replacement of floating and subsea hoses, CPC clarified, adding that oil loading is currently being carried out through CPC SPM-1 and CPC SPM-2.
“The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan takes into account the schedule of planned preventive maintenance at CPC facilities when forming the oil transportation schedule along the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline,” the statement said.
The CPC pipeline system is one of the largest energy projects in the CIS region. The Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline stretches 1,511 km. It transports more than two-thirds of all Kazakhstan's oil exports, as well as crude from Russian fields, including those located in the Caspian region.
The shareholders of CPC include Russia (31 percent), Kazakhstan (20.75 percent), U.S.-based Chevron (15 percent), ExxonMobil subsidiary Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5 percent), and other companies.
