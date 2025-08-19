Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajikistan Eyes Electrification Of Vahdat-Pakhtaobod Rail Link With Uzbekistan

2025-08-19 03:10:45
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 19. Tajik Railways has begun preliminary work on a project to electrify the 62-kilometer Vahdat–Pakhtaobod railway line, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport.

The section connects the city of Vahdat, located 20 kilometers east of Dushanbe, with the village of Pakhtaobod on the Tajik–Uzbek border. The ministry did not provide details on the expected timeline or cost of the project.

In addition, authorities are considering the electrification of another cross-border route - the Kanibadam–Bekabad railway.

