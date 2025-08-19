HEISHA And Unibird Unveil Groundbreaking Drone Defence Tower (DDT) System

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic collaboration, HEISHA Technology and Unibird have launched the Drone Defence Tower (DDT) , an advanced autonomous hangar system integrating one search drone and 32 defensive strike FPV drones. This innovative solution combines HEISHA's expertise in multi-layered autonomous drone docks with Unibird's high-performance FPV drone technology, setting new standards in security and defence applications.

The DDT system features remote dispatch software enabling autonomous patrols and precision strikes, with a modular design accommodating 7-inch FPV drones and customizable configurations for various unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) dimensions. Its core technological advantages include:

Advanced Anti-Jamming Capabilities: The device is equipped with cutting-edge 95dB GPS technology, which supports both Beidou B1 and GPS frequencies, ensuring reliable navigation even in the presence of complex electromagnetic interference.

Leveraging advanced AI visual analysis, the integrated strike module offers a 300-meter recognition range for human and vehicle targets, coupled with autonomous tracking capabilities, ensuring precise engagement even when communication links are compromised.

Long-Range Data Transmission: This fiber optic communication module is capable of supporting a transmission distance of up to 20 kilometers and a data throughput of 30Mbps. It employs OFDM and MIMO technologies to enhance its anti-jamming capabilities, ensuring robust performance in data transmission.

"DDT represents a paradigm shift in integrated air defence systems," said a HEISHA spokesperson. "Our modular dock design, combined with Unibird's agile FPV technology, delivers an unprecedented level of autonomous threat response capability."

Weighing under 400g with dimensions of 65mm×65mm×21mm, the compact system offers flexible deployment options for both vehicle-mounted and fixed installations. Its applications span military base protection, critical infrastructure security, and border patrol missions, providing 24/7 autonomous surveillance and rapid response capabilities.

The collaboration leverages HEISHA has demonstrated a strong track record in the autonomous drone charging station industry, with products like the D80 and V200 that are compatible with leading UAV platforms. DDT integrates the drone dock with the swarm control of FPV, and is set to profoundly transform approaches to defense.

