Media reports Starmer telling Zelensky how to behave around Trump
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky advice on how to avoid another confrontation with Donald Trump during his latest visit to Washington, NBC News reported Monday.
Zelensky is in the US capital for talks with Trump and key European allies. His last White House visit in February ended abruptly after a heated exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.
According to NBC, Starmer was among the European leaders who “coached” Zelensky on how to handle the US president. The Ukrainian leader was reportedly urged to thank Trump for both military and diplomatic support and to switch his trademark military-style outfit for a suit jacket.
The Telegraph added that British officials have been advising Zelensky on how to “speak Trump” and adopt a more flattering approach.
In February, tensions flared when Trump accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War III,” while Vance criticized him for showing insufficient gratitude toward US assistance. Trump and Zelensky have had multiple disputes in the past, including over Trump’s refusal to directly blame Russia for the war and his remark calling Zelensky “a dictator” for delaying elections under martial law.
