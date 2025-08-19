Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky concedes territory swaps on discussions agenda

Zelensky concedes territory swaps on discussions agenda


2025-08-19 03:02:49
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that territorial exchanges are on the table during negotiations at the White House with US President Donald Trump and key European allies.

Until now, Zelensky had firmly rejected any discussion of ceding land. After last week’s summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, he stressed that “the Constitution of Ukraine does not allow the surrender of territories or the trading of land.”

During opening remarks at the White House, Trump said the talks would cover potential territorial adjustments. He described the current battle lines as “obvious war zones, very sad to look at,” and emphasized that any final decision “can only be made by Zelensky and the people of Ukraine, together with President Putin.”

Zelensky thanked Trump for providing him with a map that was reportedly used in their discussions.

Meanwhile, Putin reiterated that resolving the conflict requires addressing its root causes. Moscow maintains that lasting peace depends on Ukraine abandoning NATO ambitions, demilitarizing, and recognizing the current territorial realities—including Crimea and the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye regions, which voted to join Russia in 2022.

MENAFN19082025000045015687ID1109945729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search