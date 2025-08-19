Lop Rahul Gandhi Lacks Trust In SC, That's Why People Rejected Them: Dilip Jaiswal
This comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar issued an ultimatum to LoP Gandhi, asking him to file an affidavit within a week regarding his allegations of voter roll manipulation in Karnataka.
While addressing a rally in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday during his ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', LoP Gandhi had said,“A day will come when the INDIA Bloc will form governments in Bihar and at the Centre. Then strict action will be taken. Election Commissioner, you better understand - if you don't do your job properly, action will be taken against you.”
Reacting to the statement, Dilip Jaiswal told IANS,“Rahul Gandhi doesn't believe in the Supreme Court. When a matter is being heard by the apex court, he comes to the streets, creates drama, confuses the public, and questions the very institutions that form the backbone of our democracy.
"If you don't trust the Supreme Court - the highest constitutional authority - then how can people trust you? That is exactly why the public has rejected him.”
On the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Jaiswal dismissed its impact in Assembly poll-bound Bihar.
“Except for a few Congress leaders, no one in Bihar is interested in this yatra. People have already rejected it. If the Supreme Court is monitoring the issue, what bigger drama can there be than continuing protests on the streets?” he said.
He also responded to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's recent praise of the government on 'Operation Sindoor' and Shubhanshu Shukla.
He claimed,“I have always said politics is not a business. The INDIA Bloc leaders are trying to divide the country, and people are seeing through it. They are attempting to hand over power to foreign entities. The public knows this, and they won't allow it.”
When asked about LoP Gandhi's recent temple visits, Jaiswal took a jibe, saying,“Whenever Rahul Gandhi feels the restlessness of power, he visits temples.”
