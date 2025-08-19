403
Trump urges Ukraine to forget about Crimea, NATO
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has laid out conditions for a peace settlement between Ukraine and Russia, saying Kyiv must give up its NATO aspirations and recognize Crimea as Russian territory.
Trump’s remarks, posted on Truth Social Sunday, came two days after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where both leaders pledged to work toward ending the conflict. On Monday, Trump is hosting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and senior European leaders in Washington.
According to Trump, Zelensky “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight.” He stressed that any agreement would mean “no getting back... Crimea” and “no going into NATO by Ukraine.”
Crimea joined Russia in 2014 after a referendum, while fighting escalated in eastern Ukraine. Moscow maintains that a lasting deal must include Kyiv abandoning NATO membership, demilitarizing, and accepting the current territorial reality—including Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, all of which voted to join Russia.
Zelensky has rejected any territorial concessions. Responding on X, he said it is Russia that must end the war it started, insisting that “Crimea should not have been given up then.”
This is Zelensky’s first visit to the White House since his tense February clash with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. He will be accompanied by European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Trump has signaled that if Monday’s talks prove successful, he will push for a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelensky as early as Friday. Putin has said he is open to direct talks with Zelensky but only if there is prior progress toward a settlement. Moscow has also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, noting his presidential term has expired and elections have been postponed under martial law.
