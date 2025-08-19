403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
West confused over China’s growing military might
(MENAFN) Over the last twenty years, China has significantly advanced its defense and military capabilities. Once reliant on foreign imports and technologies, Beijing is increasingly self-sufficient, producing its own advanced fighter jets, frigates, aircraft carriers, hypersonic weapons, and unmanned systems. Alongside these achievements, China has outlined a vision of future warfare centered on artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms, multidomain operations, and cognitive, or “intelligent,” warfare.
This progress has alarmed Washington and its allies, prompting expanded military spending, stronger alliances, and preparations to counter Beijing. However, such reactions often exaggerate the so-called “China threat” and cast China’s military growth only through the lens of a power struggle with the West.
In reality, the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is part of China’s broader national reforms and reflects its emergence as a global power. Despite advances, China’s armed forces still lag behind those of established powers like the US, and their strength remains modest compared to the country’s economic and political influence.
Since taking office, President Xi Jinping has prioritized military reform, emphasizing not just new equipment but also institutional restructuring, efficiency, and tighter command systems. Early reforms included cutting 300,000 troops—signaling a focus on streamlining rather than unchecked expansion.
China’s current doctrine, “Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military,” adopted in 2017, sets the goal of turning the PLA into a world-class force by 2049, with key progress expected by 2027, the PLA’s centenary. While some Western analysts interpret this as evidence of a Taiwan invasion plan, such claims oversimplify Beijing’s strategy and overlook the broader context of China’s military development.
This progress has alarmed Washington and its allies, prompting expanded military spending, stronger alliances, and preparations to counter Beijing. However, such reactions often exaggerate the so-called “China threat” and cast China’s military growth only through the lens of a power struggle with the West.
In reality, the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is part of China’s broader national reforms and reflects its emergence as a global power. Despite advances, China’s armed forces still lag behind those of established powers like the US, and their strength remains modest compared to the country’s economic and political influence.
Since taking office, President Xi Jinping has prioritized military reform, emphasizing not just new equipment but also institutional restructuring, efficiency, and tighter command systems. Early reforms included cutting 300,000 troops—signaling a focus on streamlining rather than unchecked expansion.
China’s current doctrine, “Xi Jinping Thought on Strengthening the Military,” adopted in 2017, sets the goal of turning the PLA into a world-class force by 2049, with key progress expected by 2027, the PLA’s centenary. While some Western analysts interpret this as evidence of a Taiwan invasion plan, such claims oversimplify Beijing’s strategy and overlook the broader context of China’s military development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment