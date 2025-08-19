403
Putin envoy says Trump implanting ‘real’ solution to Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Kremlin economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev has said US President Donald Trump and his team are working toward a genuine resolution to the Ukraine conflict. His remarks come ahead of Monday’s White House meeting between Trump, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, and a large group of European officials.
Trump has called the gathering a “big day,” noting it will bring together more European leaders than ever before. Attendees are expected to include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, along with other EU representatives.
Posting on X, Dmitriev commended Trump for “pushing for the real solution” and expressed hope that the meeting would prioritize peace.
Dmitriev was also part of the Russian delegation at last week’s Alaska summit between Trump and President Vladimir Putin. Both sides described the talks as productive, with Trump emphasizing his preference for a permanent peace deal rather than a short-term truce. Moscow has long rejected temporary ceasefires, arguing they would allow Kyiv to regroup.
According to the German outlet Bild, Trump’s new stance has unsettled some of Kyiv’s European backers, who favored a ceasefire first. Dmitriev said over the weekend that this group was in “full panic mode” over the prospect of closer US-Russian cooperation. Bild also reported that European leaders were accompanying Zelensky to Washington to prevent a repeat of his tense exchange with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance earlier this year.
Putin has reiterated that any enduring settlement must address Russia’s security concerns, remove the root causes of the conflict, and accept current territorial realities. Washington has similarly stressed the need for a lasting peace, while Zelensky continues to demand a ceasefire before talks and rejects any territorial concessions, citing Ukraine’s constitution
