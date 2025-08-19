Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Factory Fire Claims Over 20 Lives

2025-08-19 02:50:28
(MENAFN) The number of confirmed fatalities has increased to 23 following a devastating fire at an industrial facility in central Russia’s Ryazan region, according to reports from local media on Monday.

The blaze, which erupted early Friday at a factory located in Lesnoy, Shilovsky District, has also left 134 individuals injured, officials said.

Previously, the regional operational headquarters reported 20 deaths in the incident.

An official investigation is now in progress to determine whether there were violations of industrial safety regulations that contributed to the tragedy.

Authorities have opened an investigation into potential violations of industrial safety regulations linked to the incident.

