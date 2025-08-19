403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Two Japanese Soldiers Die During Military Training Drill
(MENAFN) Two members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) have died after going missing during a military training exercise in the southwestern region of Oita Prefecture, media reported Monday.
The soldiers, both in their 20s and holding the rank of sergeant, were assigned to a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu. According to the report, they had been participating in a reconnaissance infiltration drill at the Hijudai Training Area when communication with them was abruptly lost.
Following a search operation, the pair were discovered unresponsive and showing no vital signs. They were later officially pronounced dead, media said.
The GSDF has announced the launch of a full investigation to determine what led to the fatal incident. So far, details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear, and the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
The soldiers, both in their 20s and holding the rank of sergeant, were assigned to a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu. According to the report, they had been participating in a reconnaissance infiltration drill at the Hijudai Training Area when communication with them was abruptly lost.
Following a search operation, the pair were discovered unresponsive and showing no vital signs. They were later officially pronounced dead, media said.
The GSDF has announced the launch of a full investigation to determine what led to the fatal incident. So far, details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear, and the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment