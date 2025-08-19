Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Japanese Soldiers Die During Military Training Drill


2025-08-19 02:39:28
(MENAFN) Two members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) have died after going missing during a military training exercise in the southwestern region of Oita Prefecture, media reported Monday.

The soldiers, both in their 20s and holding the rank of sergeant, were assigned to a tank unit stationed at Camp Kusu. According to the report, they had been participating in a reconnaissance infiltration drill at the Hijudai Training Area when communication with them was abruptly lost.

Following a search operation, the pair were discovered unresponsive and showing no vital signs. They were later officially pronounced dead, media said.

The GSDF has announced the launch of a full investigation to determine what led to the fatal incident. So far, details surrounding the circumstances remain unclear, and the cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

