U.S. Bank And Vetcares Present Vehicle To Navy Veteran Charles Doyle Through Driven To Serve Program

U.S. Bank and nonprofit partner VETCares are presenting a donated vehicle to Navy veteran Charles Doyle as part of the Driven to Serve initiative.

- Son Nguyen, President of VETCaresMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt ceremony taking place today at the Milwaukee County War Museum, U.S. Bank and nonprofit partner VETCares are presenting a donated vehicle to Navy veteran Charles Doyle as part of the Driven to Serve initiative.The event is being held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Milwaukee County War Museum, honors Doyle-a Milwaukee-area resident, Navy veteran, technologist, and devoted family man-whose health and mobility challenges have made reliable transportation a critical need.“Charles's dedication to service, family, and scientific research embodies the values we're proud to support,” said Souheil Badran, senior executive vice president and chief operations officer for U.S. Bank.“By partnering with VETCares, we are ensuring that veterans like Charles regain access to essential care and opportunity.”Charles served six years in the U.S. Navy as a photographer, supporting missions across the globe-from Australia to the North Pole. A former systems engineer, he has continued contributing to research and caring for his family despite health setbacks.“VETCARES believes every veteran deserves not just a thank-you-but real, life-changing support,” said Son Nguyen, President of VETCares.“This vehicle is more than transportation-it's a symbol that Charles's service and sacrifice are honored and remembered.”VETCares and U.S. Bank extend special thanks to the Milwaukee County War Museum for generously donating their historical venue and hosting the event in honor of Charles and all those who've served.###About U.S. BankU.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $676 billion in assets as of March 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally, and globally through a diversified mix of businesses, including consumer banking, commercial banking, payments, and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its leadership in digital innovation, community partnerships, and customer service-including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's Most Admired Superregional Banks. Learn more at usbank/about.About VETCaresVETCares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, servicemembers, and their families through critical programs that promote healing, stability, and long-term well-being. From emergency financial assistance to housing support and therapeutic retreats, VETCares provides resources that empower veterans to overcome life's challenges and thrive. Learn more at .

