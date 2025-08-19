Faissal Khan: I'm Moving Towards Direction, Have Multi-Starrer Film In Pipeline

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Faissal Khan, who has levelled some serious allegations of mental torture from his family, has shared that he plans on directing a film soon.

He spoke with IANS recently after a press-conference, which he had organised to set the record straight on some accounts. He shared that he penned a couple of scripts during the lockdown, and has also narrated them to actors.

He told IANS,“On the work front, I'm trying to start a film. I've written a couple of scripts in lockdown. Around fourteen actors have already liked the subject. It's a multi-starrer film”.

When asked if he will also act in the film, he said,“I will be the director, I might do a cameo role in it but I will be basically directing. Now, I'm moving more towards direction. But if I get some good role, I'll do it”.

Earlier, the actor had divulged the details of his initial allowance given to him by his superstar brother Aamir Khan. He said that he was kept on an allowance for his expenditure. He earlier told IANS,“I started with getting INR 30, 000 and gradually it increased. I also worked with Aamir as a script doctor for a fee”.

Faissal also alleged that he has suffered a lot because of family politics, and pointed the fingers at his mother Zeenat Hussain, and his sister Nikhat, and his brother-in-law Santosh Hegde. He went on to praise director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for making 'Animal' and portraying the dynamics of a troubled family inferring that he harbours same feelings for his brother-in-law as Ranbir Kapoor's titular character harbours for his brother-in-law in the film.

He said that currently he is at peace. However, he sometimes takes medication for anxiety when the pressure from the family gets too much.