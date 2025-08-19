'We're Stronger Than Many Teams This Season': Telugu Titans Captain Vijay Malik

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) As the anticipation builds for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, Telugu Titans captain Vijay Malik highlighted team's preparations saying that they are stronger than many teams in the tournament.

At a Media Day organised by JioStar, both Vijay and coach Krishan Kumar Hooda opened up about the team's inner workings, aspirations, and the broader transformation that PKL has ushered into Indian kabaddi.

"Our team is like a family. There's no hierarchy; we treat each other like brothers. Our coach is like a parent, guiding us with care and discipline. On the mat, that bond shows in our coordination. Everyone is fully fit, motivated, and training with commitment. That's why I feel we are stronger than many teams this season," Vijay said.

Krishan Kumar Hooda shared his thoughts on the team's preparations for the season. "With full confidence, I can say that our team is very strong, and you will see this in the coming season. We are fully prepared for PKL Season 12. All the small mistakes we made last year have been corrected, and this time we will try to deliver our best performance. I am sure our fans will be very happy with what they are going to witness this season. I strongly believe this season will be a very good one for us, and the team is ready to give an excellent performance. The preparation has been very good. All our players are fit, with no injuries, and we are also psychologically strong. From every angle, the team is in great shape, with no issues of any kind. In the coming matches, you will see the results of this preparation.”

On how PKL has transformed Kabaddi, he said, "Kabaddi has changed everything – the path of players, their lives, and even their families. Everything has improved. Today, every parent wishes that their son plays kabaddi, and there is only one reason for that. They see the team playing beautifully, and the economic condition of players becomes stronger. Players now earn every year, and they have made a lot of progress. I would like to say that since Pro Kabaddi started, everything has changed. All the credit goes to the franchise owners, to the commissioner who is running the league, to the players who participate with discipline, and to all the coaching and support staff. The credit belongs to all of them, because so much hard work has gone into this.

"Since the league began, kabaddi has transformed completely. Earlier, when we had only Indian coaches, we never had physios or trainers. But now, thanks to the league, we have everything. All the players, franchises, and league officials deserve full credit.”

"All the new players have become stars. We never thought there would be so many new players. Vijay (captain Vijay Malik) played for a year, and in the next two or three years, all the new players have become stars. You have seen that many of them spent a year or two on the bench. They stayed patient, learned a lot, and then delivered strong performances. They have made the country proud with their performances. This league has given new players a great platform. There is no better stage for them. Many players come in their first year, show their skills, and initially no one knows them. But then they become stars, even making a name for themselves internationally. Pro Kabaddi League is the best platform for young players," he added.