Australia Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast By 2025-2033
Report Attributes:
-
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Years: 2025–2033
Historical Years: 2019–2024
Market Size in 2024: USD 740.0 Million
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 1,373.1 Million
Market Growth Rate 2025–2033: 7.10%
For an in-depth analysis, you can refer to a sample copy of the report:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-medical-cannabis-market/requestsample
How Is AI Transforming the Medical Cannabis Market in Australia?
-
AI is facilitating product personalization based on patient health data and genetic profiles.
Companies are deploying AI-powered telehealth platforms for streamlined patient consultations and prescriptions.
AI-driven analytics enhance supply chain efficiencies and predict market demand.
Integration of AI in research accelerates discovery of novel cannabis formulations and therapeutic applications.
Regulatory compliance and quality control are strengthened through AI-supported monitoring systems.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Overview
-
More government approvals and support from regulators are helping the market grow.
More patients are seeking alternative treatments for chronic pain, anxiety, and neurological disorders.
Expanding telehealth clinics makes healthcare easier to access for people in rural and underserved areas.
The product range includes oils, capsules, dried flowers, vaporizers, and topical products.
Meeting pharmaceutical-quality standards and having GMP certifications build trust among doctors and patients.
Key Features and Trends of Australia Medical Cannabis Market
Shift is happening toward high-THC dried flower products because they offer quicker relief. More people are using telehealth services to make it easier to get help. Local cultivation is growing along with imports from Canada and Europe. Healthcare providers are becoming more aware and are helping to get more prescriptions approved. Legal rules at both federal and state levels are getting better, which makes it easier to access these products.
Growth Drivers of Australia Medical Cannabis Market
. Government policies that are helpful in reducing restrictions and making it easier to get approvals.
. More people suffering from long-term illnesses leading to higher use of the product.
. New research findings showing that the treatment works well and is effective.
. More money being spent on making and improving the local production facilities.
. Better quality and reliable results because of the use of high-standard manufacturing processes.
Innovation & Market Demand of Australia Medical Cannabis Market
. Creating a variety of product forms such as vaporizers and topical treatments.
. Adding telehealth services to help manage patients from a distance.
. Using GMP standards to make sure products are safe and of high quality.
. Doing research to find new ways these products can help with chronic health issues.
. Supporting patients through better education and advocacy to grow the market.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Opportunities
-
Growing exports and regional expansion including New Zealand market entry.
Expansion of telehealth service providers and digital health solutions.
Increasing patient awareness fueling demand for alternative therapies.
Development of cannabis-based pharmaceuticals targeting multiple diseases.
Regulatory evolution permitting broader product approvals and distribution channels.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Challenges
-
Regulatory complexity and varying state-level laws.
Price sensitivity due to high product costs and limited insurance coverage.
Stigma and lack of broad societal acceptance.
Supply chain challenges including cultivation and distribution.
Need for ongoing clinical evidence and education for healthcare professionals.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Analysis
-
The market is segmented by species (indica, sativa, hybrid), derivatives (CBD, THC, others), application, route of administration, and end use.
Key regions include Australian Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, and Western Australia.
Telehealth and digital health technologies are increasingly integrated within market dynamics.
Market structure reflects investment by local producers and imports from global markets.
Clinical trials and regulatory shifts continue influencing market trajectories.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation:By Species:
-
Indica
Sativa
Hybrid
-
Cannabidiol (CBD)
Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)
Others
-
Cancer
Arthritis
Migraine
Epilepsy
Others
-
Oral Solutions and Capsules
Vaporizers
Topicals
Others
-
Pharmaceutical Industry
Research and Development Centers
Others
-
Australian Capital Territory & New South Wales
Victoria & Tasmania
Queensland
Northern Territory & Southern Australia
Western Australia
Australia Medical Cannabis Market News & Recent Developments:
-
February 2025: Dispensed announced plans to launch New Zealand operations with pharmacy and clinic kiosks.
September 2024: Tilray Medical introduced Redecan EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis products in Australia.
Australia Medical Cannabis Market Key Players:
-
Tilray Brands, Inc.
Dispensed
Cann Group Limited
Alphria
AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.
Althea Group Holdings Ltd.
Creso Pharma
Little Green Pharma
Key Highlights of the Report:Market Performance (2019–2024) Market Outlook (2025–2033) Regulatory Landscape and Approvals Product Diversification Trends Telehealth Services Impact Investment and Production Expansion Market Drivers and Challenges Clinical Research Advances Competitive Landscape Regional Market Insights
FAQs: Australia Medical Cannabis Market
Q1: What was the size of the Australia medical cannabis market in 2024?
A: The market reached USD 740.0 Million in 2024.
Q2: What CAGR is the market expected to grow at during 2025–2033?
A: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10%.
Q3: What are the major applications driving demand for medical cannabis?
A: Chronic pain, neurological disorders, cancer symptoms, and anxiety treatments.
Q4: What regulatory pathways exist for medical cannabis in Australia?
A: Special Access Scheme (SAS) and Authorised Prescriber pathways under the TGA.
Q5: Who are the key players in the Australia medical cannabis market?
A: Tilray Brands, Dispensed, Cann Group Limited, Alphria, AusCann Group Holdings Ltd.
