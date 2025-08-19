403
Titan unveils 8 new brand outlets across Delhi NCR, strengthening their retail footprint with 1000+ stores in FY26
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 18th August 2025: Titan Company Limited announced the grand opening of 8 new brand outlets across Delhi NCR, reinforcing its strong retail presence in one of its key markets. The expansion includes 3 Titan World stores and 5 Helios stores, strategically located in high-footfall areas across Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. With these additions, Titan now operates a total of 724 Titan World outlets in 300 Cities and 282 Helios stores across 100 cities.
The launch reflects Titan’s ongoing commitment to delivering immersive retail experiences and fostering deeper customer engagement. With the addition of these new stores, Delhi NCR now hosts a total of 12 Titan World, 10 Helios stores, providing customers with access to a thoughtfully curated assortment that spans both affordable and premium segments. The new stores will feature an expansive portfolio designed to suit a wide range of preferences and budgets. Each Titan World outlets offer the brand’s most iconic collections, including Nebula, Xylys, Edge, Titan, Raga, Fastrack smartwatches and the Skinn range of perfumes. Helios, on the other hand, continues to focus on premium timepieces, offering a selection of globally renowned brands such as Tissot, Movado, Seiko, Swarovski, Versace Michael Kors, Emperio Armani, Charriol, U-boat, catering to India’s growing appetite for luxury and international watches.
Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Javed K M, General Manager, Retail Watches & Wearables Division said, “We are excited to announce the marathon launch of 8 new outlets across Delhi NCR, a region that continues to be a cornerstone of our growth strategy. This not only reinforces our presence in one of India’s most dynamic markets but also reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class retail experiences. With an extensive portfolio of offerings, we are proud to serve as a gateway to the international watch landscape for Indian consumers while also deepening our reach into emerging markets across the country. Driven by our focused efforts, the brand has witnessed strong double-digit revenue growth over the past year. Immersive experiences are emblematic to our efforts in creating engaging, memorable moments that forge lasting emotional connections with our consumers.”
This expansion marks another step forward in Titan’s commitment to offering a seamless blend of variety, exceptional customer experience and reliable after-sales service further strengthening its position as a trusted destination for watches and accessories.
About Titan World:
Being India's most extensive retail watch network, Titan World graces over 724 locations in 300 cities in India. We bring you a broad array of timepieces ranging from our in-house brands like Titan, Titan Smart, Raga, Xylys, Nebula, Sonata, Fastrack, Fastrack Smart and Zoop to celebrated international labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Anne Klein and Police. Titan World is a diverse lifestyle destination offering an exquisite collection of perfumes, wallets, clocks and hearables. We are a platform where style, innovation, and choice meet, ensuring there's something for everyone. Each piece is a testament to thoughtful design, meticulous attention to detail, and our commitment to redefine fashion narratives.
From chic classics for an elegant evening, sporty chronographs for the thrill-seekers, to trendy watches making a style statement, we have the perfect match for every personality. The wide range of timepieces ranges from 1500 to 500000.
About Helios:
Helios, The Premium Watch Store, owned and operated by Titan Company Limited, is India's largest premium multi-brand watch retail chain with 282 stores across 100 cities. With an extensive portfolio of over 45 international brands, Helios offers the widest collection of affordable luxury watches, ranging from INR 5000 to 2.5 Lac. From Titan to Tommy Hilfiger, Tissot to Swarovski, Fossil to Frederique Constant, and many more, Helios caters to the discerning taste of watch enthusiasts. Embracing an omni-channel model, Helios pioneers the integration of brick-and-mortar stores with assisted e-commerce, prioritizing consumer-centric policies such as same-day delivery, a 30-day exchange policy, and free battery replacement.
