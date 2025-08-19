Comcast Donates Back To School Supplies To Kent School District Teachers
Comcast and Kent Schools Foundation partnered on this effort in response to data from the National Education Association, which shows that more than 90% of teachers spend money on their own school supplies .
“Teachers are the heart of our communities who pave a way to bright futures for Kent School District students. We hope these gift cards ease the transition into the classroom and show our appreciation for the incredible work they do,” said Carla Carrell, senior director of External Affairs, Comcast Pacific Northwest Region.
“Kent Schools Foundation is honored to participate with Comcast to recognize Kent School District New Teachers with an Amazon gift card to purchase classroom supplies for their classroom. As a foundation, we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Comcast,” said Allyson Johnson, Kent Schools Foundation President.“As we launch this new school year, let's embrace it with optimism, curiosity, and a deep commitment to equity and excellence for all. Thank you for bringing your talents to Kent. We're excited to see all that you'll accomplish-and we're here to help you thrive.”
About Kent Schools Foundation
The Kent Schools Foundation was founded in 2012 and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors who share a passion for education and a common resolve that a child's future should not be dependent upon where they came from or their zip code. We believe that strong, vibrant and supportive public education is the pathway to student success. Through private support, we will make this happen.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms, we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.
Comcast Media Contact:
Jack Follman, External Communications Manager
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment