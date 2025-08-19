Comcast Donates Back To School Supplies To Kent School District Teachers

MENAFN - News Direct)Comcast has donated $150 gift cards to 75 teachers in the Kent School District to help them purchase classroom supplies. The donations were presented at Kent Laboratory Academy as part of an initiative to support teachers as they set up their classrooms for the school season.

Comcast and Kent Schools Foundation partnered on this effort in response to data from the National Education Association, which shows that more than 90% of teachers spend money on their own school supplies .

“Teachers are the heart of our communities who pave a way to bright futures for Kent School District students. We hope these gift cards ease the transition into the classroom and show our appreciation for the incredible work they do,” said Carla Carrell, senior director of External Affairs, Comcast Pacific Northwest Region.

“Kent Schools Foundation is honored to participate with Comcast to recognize Kent School District New Teachers with an Amazon gift card to purchase classroom supplies for their classroom. As a foundation, we are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Comcast,” said Allyson Johnson, Kent Schools Foundation President.“As we launch this new school year, let's embrace it with optimism, curiosity, and a deep commitment to equity and excellence for all. Thank you for bringing your talents to Kent. We're excited to see all that you'll accomplish-and we're here to help you thrive.”

The Kent Schools Foundation was founded in 2012 and is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors who share a passion for education and a common resolve that a child's future should not be dependent upon where they came from or their zip code.

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company.

