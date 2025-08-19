Scale Of KP Flood Destruction Revealed: Schools And Police Infrastructure Devastated

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's upper districts have caused widespread destruction, leaving behind human casualties and severe damage to critical infrastructure. An initial report reveals that dozens of schools have been destroyed while police installations across several districts have also sustained heavy losses.

According to the report, the Mingora Police Station and the SP Investigation Office basement were submerged, damaging the ground floor, furniture, main gate, multiple vehicles, and motorcycles. Additionally, the residences of DSP City and DSP Saidu in Swat suffered significant damage to household goods.

In Buner , the boundary walls surrounding the Batara Police Station were completely swept away, while in Shangla, one wall of the Police Rest House collapsed. So far, no damage has been reported from Upper Dir, Lower and Upper Chitral, or Bajaur.

Police teams are continuing surveys in affected districts, and reports are being updated daily. Access to certain remote police posts remains a challenge due to a crippled communication network in mountainous valleys.

Education Sector Bears Heavy Brunt

The education system has also taken a major hit. Across the province, 61 schools have been completely destroyed and 324 partially damaged, according to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department's latest report.

Among the schools completely destroyed are 52 primary schools, 7 middle schools, and 2 high schools, while partially damaged institutions include 233 primary schools, 35 middle schools, 42 high schools, and 14 higher secondary schools.

Swat has suffered the greatest damage, with 91 schools completely destroyed and 30 partially damaged. In Shangla, 11 schools were completely destroyed and 50 partially damaged, while Haripur lost 7 schools completely and 29 partially. Lower Dir saw 17 schools completely destroyed, Abbottabad reported 3 completely and 67 partially damaged schools, Buner had 4 completely and 14 partially damaged schools, and Battagram reported 9 schools completely destroyed and 6 partially damaged.

The floods also resulted in casualties among education staff, with 4 teaching staff and 2 non-teaching staff members killed, while 3 teachers were injured. Among students, 2 deaths and 2 injuries have been reported.

Authorities say rehabilitation work has already begun and efforts will soon be expedited to restore the damaged infrastructure.