School Principal Abducted In South Waziristan As Bannu Teacher Returns Home After 114 Days In Captivity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

In a worrying sign of deteriorating security in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a private school principal has been abducted in Lower South Waziristan, just days after a teacher in Bannu returned home following nearly four months in captivity.

In the latest incident, armed masked men abducted Rehmatullah Wazir, the principal of a private school and president of the Wana Welfare Association. Eyewitnesses reported that the abductors forced Rehmatullah at gunpoint into a vehicle and took him to an undisclosed location.

According to police sources, details of the incident are being collected, and security checks have been tightened at all entry and exit points in the area. Both the police and civil administration have launched an investigation.

The abduction has sparked deep concern among local residents and school principals. Locals have demanded the immediate recovery of Rehmatullah Wazir, warning that if prompt action is not taken, they will launch strong protests.

Meanwhile, the teacher Farman Ali Shah, who was abducted near the Noorri Tochi Bridge on April 23 by unidentified men, has been safely recovered after 114 days in captivity.

According to family sources, Farman Ali Shah returned home Saturday' night to be reunited with his family. His abduction had triggered multiple protests and sit-ins by local tribes demanding his recovery over the past three months.

The family expressed gratitude to the elders of Bannu for their unwavering support during the ordeal.