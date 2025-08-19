403
European Leaders Assemble at White House for High-Stakes Summit
(MENAFN) In a high-stakes diplomatic gathering on Monday, key European leaders assembled at the White House for a multilateral summit alongside U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This meeting signals intensified coordination amid ongoing global challenges.
The delegation includes NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, representing a broad spectrum of European political power.
This important multilateral discussion is set to follow a bilateral meeting earlier in the day between Trump and Zelensky, underscoring the urgency and significance of transatlantic cooperation on issues concerning Ukraine and broader international security. The outcomes of these talks are expected to influence diplomatic and strategic approaches moving forward.
