Shooting Kills Two Police Officers, Injures Another in U.S. Utah
(MENAFN) Two police officers lost their lives and a third was wounded in a violent shooting Sunday night in Tremonton, Utah, local media reported.
Responding to multiple 911 calls with hang-ups signaling a domestic violence incident, officers from the Tremonton Garland Police Department arrived at the scene, according to a Monday news release from the neighboring Brigham City Police Department.
A man armed with a firearm emerged and fatally shot the first officer. When a second officer arrived to assist, he too was struck and killed by gunfire, sources confirmed.
The assailant then fired multiple rounds into the vehicle of a deputy from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office, who had also come to aid Tremonton police, injuring both the deputy and his service dog.
Witnesses at the scene persuaded the suspect to surrender his weapon, leading to his arrest by responding officers, the reports stated.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the event as "a terrible and tragic night" in an X post, expressing sorrow over "the loss of these courageous law enforcement officers."
