The 12Th Annual Meeting Of The Innovation For Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) Is Set To Be Held October 8-9, 2025 In Tokyo
-- World leaders from industry, academia and government gather to discuss global warming countermeasures and innovation --
TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) will hold the two-day 12th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) on Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday October 9 at The Westin Tokyo, Japan and online. The ICEF Annual Meeting has been held every year since 2014 by METI and NEDO as an international conference where the world's leaders from industry, academia, and government gather under the one roof to promote "innovation," the key to solving climate change.
Image of The 12th Annual Meeting of the Innovation for Cool Earth Forum (ICEF2025) is set to be held October 8-9, 2025 in Tokyo.
This year's 12th conference will feature approximately 10 sessions under the main theme "Innovation for Green Transformation (GX) and Security."
■ Overview of the Forum
《Conference name》 Innovation for Cool Earth Forum 12th Annual Meeting (ICEF2025)
《Hosts》 Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry (METI);
New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)
《Dates》 October 8 (Wednesday) and 9 (Thursday), 2025
《Venue》 The Westin Tokyo, Japan (address: 1-4-1 Mita, Meguro-ku, Tokyo)
(To be held as a hybrid event with online sessions.)
《Language》 English (with Japanese-English simultaneous translation)
《Participation fee》 No charge (pre-registration required)
《Official website》
《Co-Hosts》 Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology;
Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Ministry of the Environment
《Institutional Partners》 IEA, BloombergNEF, UNIDO, IRENA
Highlights of ICEF2025 and other details (PDF )
Please check the official website for the latest program and other details.
program/
Photo -
Logo -
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment