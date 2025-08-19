Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Letter Of Expectations Of The Majority Shareholder Has Been Updated


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please be informed that the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania, which owns 72,47 percent of shares of AB KN Energies, has issued a Letter of Expectations outlining strategic directions and performance goals for the Company and its subsidiaries. This document serves as a guiding framework for short, medium, and long-term planning and is aligned with national energy policy and corporate governance standards.

Strategic Priorities

  • Energy Security: Ensure uninterrupted operation of the Klaipėda LNG terminal until 2044, store national strategic reserves, maintain infrastructure reliability, and ensure physical and cyber security .
  • Transformation & Growth: Align with the EU Green Deal, explore emerging value chains (e.g., hydrogen derivatives, CO2 storage, energy storage services), and expand international LNG operations.
  • Customer Focus: Foster a customer-centric culture, enhance service quality, and reduce bureaucratic barriers.
  • Financial Discipline: Meet profitability targets, maintain a consistent dividend policy (≥ €12M annually from 2030), and ensure sound investment practices.

Governance & Operational Excellence

  • Uphold the highest standards of transparency, ethics, and corporate governance (A+ maturity level).
  • Optimize cost structures, benchmark performance, and improve operational efficiency.
  • Promote sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices.
  • Strengthen health and safety culture across all Group entities.

Social Responsibility & Talent Development

· Support energy education and talent attraction initiatives.

· Continue humanitarian aid efforts, particularly in support of Ukraine's energy sector reconstruction.

You can read the Letter of Expectations in the attached document.


Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

+370 46 391 772




  • Letter on the objectives pursued and expectations set by the State

