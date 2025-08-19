The Letter Of Expectations Of The Majority Shareholder Has Been Updated
Strategic Priorities
- Energy Security: Ensure uninterrupted operation of the Klaipėda LNG terminal until 2044, store national strategic reserves, maintain infrastructure reliability, and ensure physical and cyber security . Transformation & Growth: Align with the EU Green Deal, explore emerging value chains (e.g., hydrogen derivatives, CO2 storage, energy storage services), and expand international LNG operations. Customer Focus: Foster a customer-centric culture, enhance service quality, and reduce bureaucratic barriers. Financial Discipline: Meet profitability targets, maintain a consistent dividend policy (≥ €12M annually from 2030), and ensure sound investment practices.
Governance & Operational Excellence
- Uphold the highest standards of transparency, ethics, and corporate governance (A+ maturity level). Optimize cost structures, benchmark performance, and improve operational efficiency. Promote sustainability, innovation, and responsible business practices. Strengthen health and safety culture across all Group entities.
Social Responsibility & Talent Development
· Support energy education and talent attraction initiatives.
· Continue humanitarian aid efforts, particularly in support of Ukraine's energy sector reconstruction.
You can read the Letter of Expectations in the attached document.
Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
+370 46 391 772
Attachment
-
Letter on the objectives pursued and expectations set by the State
