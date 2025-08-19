Trustradius, An HG Insights Company, Honors Smartbear With Tech Cares Award For 5Th Straight Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 11:22 am - SmartBear earns award for exceptional corporate social responsibility across global offices

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and GALWAY, Ireland – Aug. 18, 2025 – SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has been recognized with a Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, an HG Insights company, for the fifth straight year. The award recognizes B2B technology organizations that have gone above and beyond to support their communities, employees, and the environment, demonstrating exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“We are passionate about supporting our employees and the communities we serve around the world, and are honored to be recognized by TrustRadius with a 2025 Tech Cares Award,” said Amy Cohn, Chief People Officer at SmartBear.“This award is not about products, but the people behind them. A special shout-out and thank you to our wonderful team for all they do to support our communities. Our global team's dedication to these initiatives exemplifies our values in action.”

The SmartBear Gives Back program includes global initiatives for structured employee and corporate giving, paid volunteering time, and company match initiatives. In the last year, SmartBear teams in international offices contributed to social impact through community engagement activities, including:

.Sending care packages to nursing home residents in Galway, Ireland through Carepack, and to families in need through the Noble Parcel campaign in Poland

.Matching donations to employee-nominated global nonprofits, including Galway Hospice Foundation, Julian House in Bath, UK, and Matuzalki Animal Shelter in Poland

.Volunteering for Earth Day at Bath City Farm in the UK and Visthar in Bangalore, India, and other locations

.Participating in the Circuit of Bath Walk to address housing insecurity and the Wroclaw Company Run to support children's health programs

In the U.S., SmartBear volunteered for Earth Day at the Somerville Community Growing Center in Massachusetts, partnered with Cradles to Crayons Boston for the third year, and collaborated with the Somerville Food Pantry. The company continued its annual support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute by hosting a 3K walk and donating to the Pan-Mass Challenge team that rides in honor of late CEO Justin Teague.

SmartBear was also proud to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Movember, which raises awareness for men's health, with hundreds of employees participating in funding campaigns. The company made matching donations to numerous organizations, including Brave Gowns.

SmartBear continues to advance sustainability by eliminating single-use plastics, setting carbon reduction goals, and implementing green practices across all offices. Its Somerville headquarters is powered entirely with renewable energy.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI's transformative potential. The company's powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

