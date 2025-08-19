New Spanish Edition Of Best-Selling Business Book Hits Amazon.Ca Bestseller List

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 11:54 am - Joseph Abreu's book has quickly become an Amazon bestseller. The Spanish edition of the Profit Optimization Program (POP). Available now on Amazon and at Glovisor.

Author and business coach Joseph Abreu has once again struck a chord with entrepreneurs and business leaders. His latest release, the Spanish edition of his highly acclaimed book, Profit Optimization Program (POP): 12 Proven Steps to Grow Profits and Run a Business That Doesn't Run You, has quickly climbed the charts, landing on the Amazon Best Seller list just weeks after launch.

The Spanish edition, titled Programa de Optimización de la Productividad (POP): 12 Pasos Comprobados para Aumentar tus Beneficios y Dirigir un Negocio que No te Controle, brings Abreu's proven business growth strategies to a broader audience of Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs around the world.

The POP framework empowers business owners to optimize operations, strengthen profitability, and-most importantly-take back control of their time and business. The book's step-by-step approach has been praised for its clarity, practicality, and immediate impact on small and medium-sized businesses.

“My goal with POP has always been simple: to help business owners stop feeling like their companies run them, and instead create businesses that generate freedom, impact, and long-term success,” says Abreu.“I am honored to see the Spanish edition already making a difference and grateful for the support that has propelled it to bestseller status.”

Both editions-English and Spanish-are now available through Amazon and directly from the publisher at Glovisor.

About the Author

Joseph Abreu is a seasoned entrepreneur, business coach, and author dedicated to helping leaders achieve financial growth and personal freedom. With decades of hands-on experience in building and coaching businesses, he has trained entrepreneurs to master their numbers, scale their companies, and design lives of balance and purpose.

