New Stanton Optical Location In St. Cloud, FL

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 2:00 pm - Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 4475 13th St.

Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in St. Cloud, Florida at 4475 13th St. This is Stanton Optical's eighth location in the Orlando area, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide.?

Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole Family?

Eye exams are available on your schedule-walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.?

Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone-with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.?

“Stanton Optical was built with one goal in mind: to make eye care easy,” said Lukana Justin, Chief Marketing Officer.“Everything we do-from same-day service to straightforward and affordable pricing-is designed around real customer needs. We've helped millions of people get the vision care they deserve, and we're excited to bring that same trusted experience to the St. Cloud community.” ?

Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive Care?

Eye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, retinal imaging, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.?

Meet Stan the Penguin?

In 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin, a brand ambassador representing the company's family-focused values and streamlined customer experience. Like Stan, the eye care process at Stanton Optical is cool, quick, and community-driven-with same-day exams and eyewear available in just 30 minutes.?

Store Location & Hours?

Address: 4475 13th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769

Landmarks: Less than 2 miles from the Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital; walkable from major retailers?

Store Hours:?

Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PM?

Saturday: 9 AM – 6 PM?

(407) 270-0362 |

All Orlando Area Locations?

-3016 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803

-890 Saxon Blvd., Suite 200, Orange City, FL 32763

-3365 Pleasant Hill Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

-2924 N Orange Blossom Trl, Suite 320, Kissimmee, FL 34741

-600 E. Altamonte Dr Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

-7225 W Colonial Drive, Suite #110, Orlando, FL 32818

-2800 SW College Rd #103, Ocala, FL 34474

-4475 13th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 – NEW?

About Now Optics:

Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.

Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 32 states the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.

Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.

Suzanne Garcia

Now Optics