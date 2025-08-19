Refrigerated Transport Market To Hit US$ 28.33 Bn By 2033, Driven By Food & Tech Demand

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 18, 2025 11:40 pm - The Refrigerated Transport Market will reach US$ 28.33 billion by 2033, growing at 4.79% CAGR. Rising demand for organic produce, hormone-free meat, eco-friendly refrigeration, and trade liberalization are key drivers fueling market expansion.

Refrigerated Transport Market Analysis

The Refrigerated Transport Market is projected to reach USD 28.33 billion by 2033, up from USD 18.59 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.79% from 2025 to 2033. Key factors driving this market include the increasing demand for organic produce, hormone-free meat, and other specialty foods. Additionally, there is a growing need for advanced, reliable, and environmentally friendly refrigeration technology, alongside the liberalization of trade regulations.

Refrigerated Transport Market Overview

The refrigerated transport market is crucial for ensuring the quality and safety of temperature-sensitive products, such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The growth of global trade, urbanization, and rising consumer demand for fresh and frozen goods are driving expansion across various transport modes, including road, rail, sea, and air.

Recent advancements in refrigeration technology, telematics, and real-time temperature monitoring have improved supply chain efficiency and enhanced product traceability. However, the market also faces challenges such as high operational costs, strict regulatory compliance, and environmental concerns regarding emissions and the use of refrigerants. To address these challenges, companies are increasingly investing in eco-friendly solutions and digital tools to improve performance and achieve sustainability goals. Overall, the refrigerated transport sector is vital to global logistics and continues to evolve with ongoing technological innovations.

The rising preference for fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat, and seafood necessitates continuous refrigeration during transportation to maintain quality, safety, and longevity, which is a crucial factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the need for refrigerated logistics is being driven by the rising demand for biologics, insulin, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals that are sensitive to temperature. Global health initiatives, clinical studies, and vaccine distribution efforts are expanding the pharmaceutical cold chain, enforcing strict temperature control standards during transport from manufacturers to healthcare facilities or pharmacies.

Fleet managers are also adopting telematics, temperature monitoring, and AI-driven routing to enhance refrigerated transport efficiency. Investments in low-emission vehicles and environmentally safe refrigerants support sustainability goals. The shift toward green logistics is transforming how cold transport fleets operate, monitor performance, and manage energy use.

In the United States, a significant market segment is driven by the growing consumer demand for fresh, organic, and locally sourced food, all of which require strict temperature control from farm to store. To address demands for quality, safety, and longer shelf life-particularly for fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and seafood-major retailers are growing their cold supply chains. Furthermore, logistics companies are accelerating the transition to electric trucks equipped with integrated electric refrigeration units. These innovations allow for continuous cooling while adhering to emission regulations.

In 2024, Isuzu showcased its all-electric NRR EV truck, which is integrated with Thermo King's e300 all-electric refrigerated unit at the ACT Expo in Las Vegas. This electric truck provides a range of 60 to 235 miles and features an electric-powered refrigeration system that ensures continuous cooling. The goal of this partnership is to provide medium-duty delivery with zero-emission chilled transport options.

Trends in the Refrigerated Transport Market:

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration Systems

Advancements in technology are rapidly transforming the refrigerated transport business. The development of electric-powered and solar-powered refrigeration units not only reduces energy waste but also minimizes environmental pollutants compared to traditional diesel-powered systems. Moreover, the use of smart technologies enables real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, and vehicle location, ensuring optimal conditions during transport. These innovations significantly reduce the likelihood of spoilage, contamination, and failure to meet acceptable standards. For example, OOCL and Sumitomo Corporation collaborated to introduce a refrigerated ocean shipping service in February 2024 that uses electric field technology to preserve product freshness. This low-carbon solution connects new production and consumption areas for chilled foods, facilitating long-term ocean transportation with minimal quality loss, reducing dependence on costly air transport, and expanding food supply areas to ensure a stable supply of products.

Rise in Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Needs

The expansion of the refrigerated transport business is also being driven by the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The global aging population and the rise of chronic diseases are significant contributors to the increasing demand for temperature-controlled products, such as vaccines, biologics, and insulins. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that one in six individuals on the planet will be 60 years of age or older by 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for reliable temperature-controlled transport to facilitate the quick delivery of vaccines and other essential medical goods.

Increasing Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards

Consumer awareness of food safety and quality issues has heightened the need for compliance systems in the transportation of perishable items. Authorities at various levels are enacting stringent regulations concerning temperature-sensitive goods, including pharmaceuticals and food products, during their transport, storage, and handling. The need for refrigerated services that satisfy these exacting criteria has grown as a result of this circumstance. In the US pharmaceutical industry, for example, 25 private equity deals worth a total of USD 2.3 billion were announced in Q3 2024. Consequently, the industry is implementing several technologies, including real-time temperature monitoring, GPS tracking, and data analytics, to ensure compliance and minimize risks related to spoilage and contamination. Adhering to these regulatory requirements helps prevent losses due to spoilage and enhances credibility and brand equity among consumers and stakeholders.

Key Insights into Refrigerated Transport Companies

Several key players are operating in the refrigerated transport market, including J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Schneider National, Inc., Swift Transportation Co., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and Kuehne + Nagel.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is a well-established provider of multimodal supply chain solutions. Their Shipper 360 is one of the most popular vehicles for refrigerated and temperature-controlled transportation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. offers a logistics platform that provides temperature-controlled shipping options, including refrigerated truckloads, climate-controlled less than truckload (LTL) services, consolidation and groupage, as well as cross-border shipping.

Other notable participants in the refrigerated transport market include Fenagy, SolarFreeze, and SmartCAE.

Fenagy is a Denmark-based startup that specializes in sustainable heating and cooling solutions for various applications, including refrigerated transport. SolarFreeze, on the other hand, is a Kenya-based startup that offers solar-powered refrigeration and cooling solutions within the supply chain and logistics sector.