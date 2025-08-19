Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Is Arranging Putin-Zelenskyy Peace Meeting

2025-08-19 02:09:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump said that he has begun arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a summit Monday with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Trump said he discussed the plan with Putin in a call during his negotiations with the European leaders at the White House Monday.

Trump said he had a "good meeting" with Zelenskyy and European leaders and that they discussed security guarantees, which will be provided to Ukraine by Europe, with coordination from the US.

