Trump Says He Is Arranging Putin-Zelenskyy Peace Meeting

US President Donald Trump said that he has begun arranging a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin after a summit Monday with Zelenskyy and European leaders.

Trump said he discussed the plan with Putin in a call during his negotiations with the European leaders at the White House Monday.

Trump said he had a "good meeting" with Zelenskyy and European leaders and that they discussed security guarantees, which will be provided to Ukraine by Europe, with coordination from the US.