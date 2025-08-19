Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 890 Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,118 Russian tanks, 23,148 armored fighting vehicles, 31,698 (+66) artillery systems, 1,470 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,208 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,558 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 422 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 51,894 (+209) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 59,060 (+123) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,943 (+12) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
