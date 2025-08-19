Russian Forces Launch 441 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours
He said Russian troops launched four airstrikes on Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka, and conducted two multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Plavni and Preobrazhenka.
Russian forces also carried out two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.
A total of 312 drones of various types, mostly FPV drones, targeted Bilenke, Veselianka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.
The enemy also fired 121 artillery strikes on Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.Read also: Russia has no technological capabilities to launch Zaporizhzhia NPP – Grynchuk
Authorities received 54 reports of damaged apartments, houses, infrastructure facilities, and vehicles, Fedorov said.
Early on August 18, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with two Iskander missiles, killing three people and injuring 33 others.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment