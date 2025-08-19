Russian Forces Launch 441 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram .

He said Russian troops launched four airstrikes on Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Malynivka, and conducted two multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Plavni and Preobrazhenka.

Russian forces also carried out two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

A total of 312 drones of various types, mostly FPV drones, targeted Bilenke, Veselianka, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

The enemy also fired 121 artillery strikes on Plavni, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

Authorities received 54 reports of damaged apartments, houses, infrastructure facilities, and vehicles, Fedorov said.

Early on August 18, Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia with two Iskander missiles, killing three people and injuring 33 others.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration