General Staff: 186 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook , releasing its operational update as of 08:00 on Tuesday, August 19, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes and 78 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, using four missiles and dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 5,489 attack drones and conducted 5,350 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including 86 with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian airstrikes targeted, in particular, the areas of Hirky (Sumy region), Poliushkyne and Karabany (Chernihiv region), Prymorske and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia region), and Antonivka (Kherson region).

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, seven clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 15 airstrikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 198 artillery attacks, including eight with MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamianka, and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk sector, ten enemy attacks were repelled near Holubivka, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Moskovka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 26 attacks, attempting to advance near Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Dibrova, Karpivka, and Myrne, as well as toward Stepove, Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve, and Yampil.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four engagements were recorded near Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched six attacks near Poltavka, Rusyn Yar, Toretsk, and toward Berestok.

Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine climbs by 890 over past day

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 enemy assaults near Dorozhnie, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chunyshyne, Volodymyrivka, Dachne, Lysivka, and toward Balahan.

In the Novopavlivka sector, 29 enemy attacks were repelled near Zirka, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, and toward Oleksandrohrad and Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole sector, no assaults were recorded.

In the Orikhiv sector, two enemy attacks were repelled near Kamianske and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, seven engagements were recorded, with Russian forces attempting to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske, and the Bilohrudyi Island area.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were observed.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces, and artillery struck four areas of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment concentration, four artillery systems, and two command posts.

Photo: AFU General Staff