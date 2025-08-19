Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Ukraine Ready For Talks With Russia After Washington Meeting


2025-08-19 02:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced his readiness to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a path to end the three-year war.
Speaking at a White House briefing after talks hosted by US President Donald Trump, Zelensky said Russia had proposed a bilateral meeting with Ukraine followed by a trilateral meeting between the three leaders, adding he's ready for "any format"
Zelensky also pushed for an unconditional meeting with Putin saying: "I believe unconditionally we should meet and think about the further development of this path to the end of the war."
For his part, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told Fox News following the Washington talks, that the leaders did not discuss redrawing Ukraine's borders.
President Trump earlier announced on his Truth Social account, following Washington talks, that preparations were underway for a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in hopes to reach a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war. (end)
