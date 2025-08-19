Patwari Among 4 Persons Booked In Land Fraud Case: CBK

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday said that its The Economic Offences Wing booked four people in a land fraud case.

In a statement, the CBK said that its The Economic Offences Wing has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four individuals in a case of land fraud and criminal conspiracy.

The accused have been identified as Khurshid Ahmad Bhat (Patwari) S/o Ghulam Nabi Bhat, R/o Fatepora Ganderbal, Ghulam Nabi Bhat S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat, R/o Fatepora Ganderbal, Abdul Rashid Parray S/o Abdul Gani Parray, R/o Pandach Ganderbal and Sajid Rashid Parray S/o Abdul Rashid Parray, R/o Pandach Ganderbal.

The case was registered following a written complaint wherein the complainant alleged that the accused, led by Khurshid Ahmad Bhat, a serving Patwari fraudulently posed as landowners and entered into an agreement for sale of land measuring 7 kanals and 2 marlas in Mouza Nuner, Ganderbal. The land was falsely represented as belonging to the accused, whereas it was later discovered to be owned by a migrant Kashmiri Pandit and held under power of attorney by a third party, he said.

The complainant had already paid Rs. 1.19 crore out of a total consideration amount of Rs. 2.76 crore, before discovering the fraud, he said.

A preliminary investigation has revealed a criminal conspiracy involving forged documents, impersonation, and willful deception, thereby establishing prima facie offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

Cognizance of the matter has been taken and a case has been registered at Police Station, Economic Offences Wing (Crime Branch Kashmir). Further investigation is underway, reads the statement.