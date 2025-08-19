Minor Girl's Body Recovered After Being Washed Away In Stream In J&Ks Poonch
Officials said that a 7-year-old girl, Asiya Kauser, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Marah, was swept away in a stream yesterday.
A team of police, SDRF, and locals soon rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After strenuous efforts, her body was recovered this morning at Shidhara.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)
