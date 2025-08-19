Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Holds Phone Call with Putin


2025-08-19 02:03:49
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he has contacted Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin organizing a direct summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the venue yet to be finalized.

"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years," Trump declared on his Truth Social account.

Coordination efforts are underway with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, who are actively engaging with both Russian and Ukrainian officials, Trump added.

On Monday, Trump, Zelensky, and seven European leaders convened for multilateral discussions at the White House.

"During the meeting we discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, which Guarantees would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America," Trump stated on Truth Social.

"Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine," he concluded.

