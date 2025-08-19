Malaysia's Bow To Moscow Looking Like A Faustian Pact

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two weeks ago, Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskander embarked on his maiden trip to Russia at President Vladimir Putin's invitation, marking the first such visit by a sitting monarch ever since Malaysia formally established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union in April 1967.

His six-day exploratory tour of Moscow and Kazan came just three months after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had visited the Russian capital to drum up support for Malaysia's BRICS accession bid, strengthen people-to-people cooperation, boost direct air connectivity and attract greater foreign direct investment (FDI) from the Kremlin.

Kuala Lumpur currently chairs the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc with which dialogue partner Russia has, in recent years, sought to bolster both commercial as well as cross-cultural engagement given its declining influence across Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

If anything, the Russian elite considers Southeast Asia an extension of Moscow's“near abroad” or“backyard.” The region's predominantly semi-authoritarian regimes feel a certain kinship with wartime Russia and, in particular, Putin, who they view as an anti-imperialist crusader trying to cut the collective West down to size.

Yet for Anwar – a lifelong Islamist zealot garbed in reformist wares – the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, 2023, that left 1200 innocent Israeli civilians dead was a cue to reorient Malaysia towards Russia, China and BRICS writ large.

Notwithstanding the roughly 1.3 million Russian speakers living in Israel as dual citizens and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal friendship with Putin, the Kremlin adopted an overtly pro-Palestine posture following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood to appease Muslim-majority states and give wind to his multipolarity push.

As a guest of honour at the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Anwar used the platform to malign Western countries for their wilful blindness vis-à-vis the ongoing Gaza conflict while moving heaven and earth to rally the international community behind Ukraine.

India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar cast similar aspersions on the EU's selective outrage and rank hypocrisy regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war when he argued how“Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems” at the 17th GLOBSEC Forum in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Russia, for its part, is more than happy to let this narrative of“Western double standards” take root in the Global South, not least because it thrusts disaffected developing nations into the Greater Eurasian nexus .