Trump's Putin, Zelensky Talks Chiefly Served Russian Aims
These developments have prompted calls among world leaders to end the conflict. On the surface, United States President Donald Trump's meetings with both the Ukrainian and Russian leaders suggest a balanced approach.
In reality, however, Trump's actions primarily benefit Russia.The Alaska summit
After the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Trump declared that their summit had been“very useful .” When asked how he would rate the meeting on a scale of one to 10, the president declared the meeting “was a 10 in the sense we got along great.”
While Trump and Putin may have hit it off, the issue with such an assessment is that it failed to address the underlying reason for the meeting: Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In this regard, the meeting was far more useful for Putin and Russia than Ukraine and its allies.
Putin managed to stoke tensions, and potentially divisions, among Ukraine's principal supporters by not including Ukraine in the summit . No other countries participated in the summit.
This format caused considerable consternation in Ukraine , where it was feared that Trump would make an agreement without Ukrainian consent, as well as in Europe , where Russian aggression and revisionism is a more direct threat.
Prior to Trump assuming power for a second time in 2025, Ukraine benefited from a largely united front among NATO and the European Union. This unity has declined over the last several months, and the Alaska summit reinforced this decline to Russia's benefit.
