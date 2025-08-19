Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelenskyy's Redemption At White House: From Mockery To Praise


2025-08-19 02:00:54
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, often criticized for his military-style outfits, surprised many by donning a black suit at the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump applauded his formal look, while journalist Brian Glenn, who once mocked Zelenskyy's attire, also praised the shift, marking a symbolic moment of redemption.

