Zelenskyy's Redemption At White House: From Mockery To Praise

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, often criticized for his military-style outfits, surprised many by donning a black suit at the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump applauded his formal look, while journalist Brian Glenn, who once mocked Zelenskyy's attire, also praised the shift, marking a symbolic moment of redemption.

