Cincinnati Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Title After Jannik Sinner Retires Midway Through The Final
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clinched the 2025 Cincinnati Open title on Monday as his opponent, Italy's Jannik Sinner, retired from the game after playing five games of the first set.
In the fourth final meeting of the 2025 season, the typically steady Sinner dropped his opening service game at love. Alcaraz went on to win four more games in a row before the Italian called the trainer during the changeover.
Alcaraz concerned for Sinner's health
Minutes later, the world's No. 1 player retired from the match. The two players - who have relished their rivalry - exchanged words, with Alcaraz putting his arm around his opponent and looking visibly concerned for Sinner's health, as per Olympics.
So very sad to see 💔@carlosalcaraz comforts a disappointed Jannik Sinner after the World No. 1 is forced to retire due to illness.
- ATP Tour (@atptour) August 18, 2025
"Sorry, Jannik. That wasn't the way to win matches, to win the trophy. I just have to say, I understand how you can feel right now. You are truly a champion. I'm pretty sure that from this situation, you are going to come back even stronger. That's what true champions do," Alcaraz wrote on the camera lens following the match.
Sinner apologises to fans for retiring in the final
During the trophy ceremony, Sinner apologised to the crowd for the short match, saying he had felt poorly overnight and hoped he could gut out a match against the Spaniard.
"I am super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more," he said as quoted by Olympics.
Jannik Sinner after retiring from the Cincinnati final 💔"Usually I start with the opponent but today I have to start with you guys. I'm super super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday I didn't feel great... I tried to come out and make it at least a small match but I...
- The Sinner Times (@sinnertimes) August 18, 2025
Coming into the final, Sinner, who celebrated his 24th birthday during the tournament, had not dropped a set. Both Alcaraz and Sinner are scheduled to play in the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, which begins Tuesday (19 August). It is unclear if either - but especially Sinner - will participate.
Singles competition at the U.S. Open begins Sunday (August 24) in New York.
