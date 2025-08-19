Openai Introduces Chatgpt Go In India, Priced At Just Rs 399 With UPI Option

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan in India called ChatGPT Go. The monthly cost is Rs 399. Millions of customers who depend on the digital payment system for daily transactions would find the plan more handy as it is being introduced as an India-only option and can also be bought via UPI. For the first time, OpenAI has developed a subscription plan tailored to a particular nation. The new Go tier is intended to provide more individuals with access to sophisticated capabilities at a reduced monthly fee, even though Indian customers have already had access to ChatGPT's free version in addition to the Plus and Pro plans.

According to the business, the strategy was developed with the volume of usage in India-which is now ChatGPT's second-largest market-in mind.

ChatGPT Go: What Are The Benefits?

With stricter restrictions on some of the most popular services, ChatGPT Go is priced far lower than the Plus membership, which costs Rs 1,999 per month. Users receive twice the memory length for customised answers, ten times the message capacity, and daily picture production and file uploads. The company's most recent model, GPT-5, which offers improved support for Indic languages, powers the plan.

The option to pay via UPI is one of the Go plan's greatest improvements. Many prospective clients were excluded since, up until recently, Indian users could only sign up using debit or credit cards. OpenAI hopes to make the subscription process as easy as possible for users nationwide by implementing UPI support.

Additionally, UPI has never before been made available for any ChatGPT membership package worldwide. Other widely used Indian payment options will be supported in addition to UPI.

ChatGPT Go: Availability

Starting today, the ChatGPT Go plan is accessible via the ChatGPT mobile app and website. Users who are interested can pay using UPI or other accepted means, pick the Go plan, and upgrade. Go, Plus, and Pro do not yet have an annual subscription option; instead, customers must renew monthly.

For the time being, OpenAI is progressively making the new plan available. As the rollout grows, those who don't see the Go plan right away are encouraged to check back later.