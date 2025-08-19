5 WWE Superstars Who Could Replace Naomi As The Next Women's World Champion

With Naomi vacating the Women's World Championship, several WWE stars are in prime position to claim it.

Stephanie Vaquer has made a major impact since joining WWE. After becoming the first woman to hold both the NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Championships simultaneously, she quickly moved to the main roster.

Winning the 2025 Evolution Battle Royal secured her a title opportunity at Clash in Paris, where she was supposed to challenge Naomi. With the belt now vacant, Vaquer has momentum, fan support, and backing from Triple H, putting her in strong contention to capture her first world title.

Becky Lynch is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion and currently one of RAW's most dominant heels. After permanently sidelining Lyra Valkyria, Lynch has been on a destructive run.

Following Naomi's decision to vacate the Women's World Championship, The Man wasted no time criticizing her on social media, calling her irresponsible for getting pregnant while holding the top prize.

WWE may use this to push her heel character further by giving her both championships. If so, Naomi's eventual return could set up a heated personal feud between the two.

Rhea Ripley's quest for the Women's World Championship has been relentless. After winning the title on RAW's Netflix debut in January 2025, her reign ended just two months later at the hands of IYO SKY.

Ripley has failed to reclaim it ever since, losing at WrestleMania 41 and again at Evolution before Naomi swooped in with the Money in the Bank contract. With the title now free, WWE could book Ripley to finally reclaim the championship.

The timing would be perfect, especially with Crown Jewel set to take place in her home country of Australia.

Bianca Belair, one of WWE's most decorated women's stars, has been sidelined with broken fingers. Before her injury, she played a major role in the Naomi–Jade Cargill feud and had built strong momentum after winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber.

If Belair returns soon, WWE could position her as the next Women's World Champion, setting up a blockbuster showdown with Naomi once she returns. That rivalry could finally allow them to settle their unfinished business with the top prize on the line.

IYO SKY has proven to be one of the most consistent performers in WWE. The Genius of the SKY dethroned Rhea Ripley earlier this year and held the Women's World Championship until Naomi cashed in at Evolution.

SKY has always had Ripley's number and enjoys respect from Stephanie Vaquer as well. A second reign would open up multiple fresh feuds, including potential clashes with Ripley, Vaquer, and even her former ally Asuka. WWE may see her as a safe choice to carry the title once again.