(PHOTOS) Aditi Rao Hydari Serves Fashion Goals In Brown Suit

Aditi Rao Hydari redefined power dressing at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, stunning in a bold brown ensemble that fused structure with fluidity, elegance with comfort, and tradition with modern sophistication

Aditi Rao Hydari has always struck the perfect balance between grace and boldness, and her latest look in Melbourne was another reminder of her refined yet experimental fashion sense.

Spotlight at IFFM

The actor attended the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, sharing glimpses of her chic monochrome brown ensemble on Instagram with a simple caption,“Melbourne''.

A Twist on Power Dressing

Moving away from the typical pantsuit, Aditi embraced a redefined version of power dressing that combined structure with fluidity, creating an outfit that was both striking and wearable.

The Blazer with a Statement

Designed by Jeevan for Hussain Rehar, her fitted brown blazer featured sharp tailoring, a dramatic scoop neckline, and gold buttons that added just the right amount of luxury.

Flowy Pants with a Cultural Hint

Instead of fitted trousers, she paired the blazer with voluminous, draped pants-an innovative blend of Indian-inspired draping and Western tailoring, adding comfort without losing sophistication.

Minimal Yet Radiant Makeup

Her beauty look was subtle and glowing: a dewy base, softly flushed cheeks, nude lips, and lightly defined eyes-ensuring the outfit remained the hero of the look.

Hair and Accessories on Point

With a soft updo, wispy bangs, dainty hoops, and a statement ring, Aditi kept things refined, proving that less can indeed be more.

A Modern Take on Indian Power Dressing

The overall ensemble showcased her style philosophy-blending tradition with modernity, comfort with elegance-making the outfit a true masterclass in contemporary Indian fashion.