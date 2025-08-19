3 Reasons Behind Roman Reigns Making His Explosive WWE RAW Comeback This Week

Roman Reigns shocked fans with his RAW return. Here's why WWE brought him back this week.

Roman Reigns' sudden appearance on WWE RAW was more than just a surprise. It confirmed a long-awaited match for Clash in Paris 2025. After he tore through Seth Rollins' Vision faction, the former Undisputed Champion issued a challenge directly to Bronson Reed.

The 36-year-old powerhouse accepted, locking in a singles bout between the two stars. Reigns was already advertised for the premium live event, but this RAW attack officially set the stage for their showdown in Paris.

Another reason behind Roman Reigns' comeback is his alignment with Jey Uso. The two stood together a few weeks ago, pushing back against Rollins' faction. On RAW, the chemistry was evident again, as both stars showed they remain united in this battle.

Their history as the OG Bloodline adds weight to their reunion, and WWE seems to be teasing a larger connection between them. Whether this leads to a full-fledged return of the OG Bloodline faction remains to be seen, but their bond was on display once again.

Perhaps the most direct reason behind the return was revenge. Seth Rollins and his Vision group have humiliated Reigns several times, with Bronson Reed even mocking him by taking his shoes and wearing them as a trophy.

Monday night gave Reigns the perfect opening to strike back. His destruction of the heel alliance on RAW was a statement that he is far from finished and won't let The Vision's antics go unanswered.