4Th Edition Of Lollapalooza India To Be Held On January 24 And 25 At Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse
The festival will feature four stages playing over 20 hours of live music, creating non-stop, parallel top-tier experiences.
Since its debut, Lollapalooza India has charted a deliberate and dynamic ascent. The inaugural edition served as a bold blueprint to test the appetite for a truly global music experience on Indian soil followed by power-packed editions each year thereafter.
The festival has featured artistes like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, DIVINE, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, The Raghu Dixit Project, Prabh Deep, Louis Tomlinson and Hanumankind.
As a cultural anchor, it has redefined how the country experiences live music, creating a living, breathing community that has turned the festival into an annual musical pilgrimage, one that is inclusive, rooted in discovery and defined by unforgettable moments. Over the past three editions, lakhs of fans have gathered for over 60 hours of live music featuring 100+ artists from around the world and India's thriving independent music community.
The show is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live. Beyond the music, the Lolla Food Park continues to resonate strongly, becoming a food festival within a festival, with audiences valuing the diversity of choices it adds to the experience. An overwhelming 98% plan to return, year after year, reinforcing Lollapalooza India's standing as a cultural mainstay and cornerstone of Asia's most dynamic live entertainment renaissance.
Beyond the stage, the festival's #LollaForChange commitment has embedded sustainability, inclusivity and accessibility into every corner of the experience.
