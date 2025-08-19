A Breastfeeding Space At World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda Country Office: Upholding Every Woman And Baby's Right To Breastfeed Anytime, Anywhere

Invest in breastfeeding, invest in the future!



Breastfeeding isn't just a personal choice-it's a public health investment. Breast milk nurtures stronger immune systems, reduces childhood illnesses and supports lifelong health, that reduces burdens on health systems. By supporting breastfeeding at work, we are building healthier families, communities, and workforces.

At the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda country office, we believe that supporting working mothers is not just a policy-it's a promise. In line with global health recommendations from WHO and UNICEF, we proudly introduce a dedicated breastfeeding space for staff and visitors, designed to promote optimal infant nutrition and maternal wellbeing.

"The breastfeeding room is a small gesture with a big impact here at the country office. It shows that our workplace truly cares about family-friendly policies." said Mr Christopher Chikombero, the operations officer at WHO Uganda.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding up to two years, is a cornerstone of child health. Yet for many working mothers, balancing this with professional responsibilities is a daily challenge. Our breastfeeding space offers a private, quiet, comfortable, and hygienic environment for mothers to express and store breast milk or breastfeed during the workday-reducing stress, enhancing comfort, and supporting both mother and child.

"Having a dedicated breastfeeding room at office is such an incredible resource. It's a quiet, clean, and private space where I can express milk comfortably. It helps me balance work and motherhood without stress." said Dr Solome Okware, surveillance officer at WHO Uganda.

No woman should have to choose between her career and her child's health. Breastfeeding support is possible in every workplace, across all sectors and contract types. By creating this safe and nurturing environment for mothers and their babies, WHO Uganda joins the global movement to ensure that breastfeeding and work, work.

"Returning to work after maternity leave was smoother because I knew I had a safe space to continue breastfeeding. As a working mother, I feel seen, valued and supported,” said Ms Maria Mugisa, logistics assistant at WHO Uganda.

At WHO Uganda, we recognize that empowering women through breastfeeding support is not just a workplace initiative-it's a commitment to health equity, gender inclusion, and sustainable development. The breastfeeding space is more than a room-it's a reflection of our values, a catalyst for change, and a step toward a healthier, more compassionate future for all.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Uganda.