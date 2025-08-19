403
German Chancellor Signals Putin-Zelensky Meeting Soon
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are anticipated to hold talks within the next two weeks.
Merz shared this update following a press briefing after participating in a multilateral summit at the White House. The meeting, hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, brought together Zelensky and several European leaders to discuss the escalating Ukraine conflict.
On social platform X, Merz called the White House gathering a good meeting but cautioned that moving forward from there would be significantly more difficult.
"We must put pressure on Russia," he emphasized, reinforcing the position that "there must be a ceasefire before further talks."
Highlighting the necessity of a ceasefire for meaningful dialogue, Merz stated he "can't imagine" continuing negotiations without it in place. This stance contrasts sharply with Trump’s repeated assertions that a ceasefire is not a prerequisite for resolving the crisis.
On his social platform Truth Social, Trump argued on Saturday: "It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which oftentimes do not hold up."
